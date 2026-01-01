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<p>2006 PETERBILT 379 CONVENTIONAL<br><br>1,264,483 KM<br><br></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Specs:<br></strong></span></p><p>MOTOR REBUILT<br><br>12,000 Front</p><p><br>40,000 Rear<br><br></p><p>244 Wheelbase</p><p> </p>

2006 PETERBILT CONVENTIONAL 379

1,264,483 KM

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+ taxes & licensing
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2006 PETERBILT CONVENTIONAL 379

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2006 PETERBILT CONVENTIONAL 379

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

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Used
1,264,483KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 1,264,483 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 PETERBILT 379 CONVENTIONAL

1,264,483 KM

Specs:

MOTOR REBUILT

12,000 Front


40,000 Rear

244" Wheelbase

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

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604-239-XXXX

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604-239-4455

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+ taxes & licensing>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2006 PETERBILT CONVENTIONAL 379