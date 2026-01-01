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2006 PETERBILT CONVENTIONAL 379
2006 PETERBILT CONVENTIONAL 379
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
1,264,483KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Mileage 1,264,483 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 PETERBILT 379 CONVENTIONAL
1,264,483 KM
Specs:
MOTOR REBUILT
12,000 Front
40,000 Rear
244" Wheelbase
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
604-239-GILL(4455)
2006 PETERBILT CONVENTIONAL 379