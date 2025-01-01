Menu
**FOR SALE: 2007 Jeep Commander 4x4 - Excellent Condition!** **Features:**- Mileage: 159,435 km- v8- Tilt steering- Air conditioning- Rear air - Power windows, locks, mirrors, seats- Cloth interior- 7-passenger seating- Automatic transmission- Tow Package - 4x4 capability- Stylish black wheels This 2007 Jeep Commander is a reliable and spacious SUV perfect for families or adventurous individuals. With its 4x4 capability, air conditioning, and power features, it offers both comfort and performance. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained vehicle with plenty of life left!Schedule a test drive today and experience the versatility of this Jeep Commander!* #JeepCommander #4x4 #SUVForSale #MarketplaceListing

Administration Fee $375 

Dealer # 26220

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. 

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $375
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

604-585-1831

2007 Jeep Commander

159,435 KM

$7,480

+ tax & licensing
2007 Jeep Commander

4WD 4DR Sport

12139026

2007 Jeep Commander

4WD 4DR Sport

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$7,480

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,435KM
VIN 1J8HG48NX7C678889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,435 KM

Vehicle Description

**FOR SALE: 2007 Jeep Commander 4x4 - Excellent Condition!** **Features:**- Mileage: 159,435 km- v8- Tilt steering- Air conditioning- Rear air - Power windows, locks, mirrors, seats- Cloth interior- 7-passenger seating- Automatic transmission- Tow Package - 4x4 capability- Stylish black wheels This 2007 Jeep Commander is a reliable and spacious SUV perfect for families or adventurous individuals. With its 4x4 capability, air conditioning, and power features, it offers both comfort and performance. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained vehicle with plenty of life left!Schedule a test drive today and experience the versatility of this Jeep Commander!* #JeepCommander #4x4 #SUVForSale #MarketplaceListing


Administration Fee $375 Dealer # 26220 See less











Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Base Door Trim Panel
Passenger Assist Handles
Day/night rearview mirror
glove box
Locking glove box
Full-length floor console
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING WARNING
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Cloth covered headliner
Pwr front windows w/(1) touch up/down feature

Safety

Side Airbags
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Dual note horn
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Child seat upper tether anchorages
LATCH-ready child seat anchor system
3-point rear center seat belts

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
full size spare tire
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Roof side rails
Hood insulation
Body color door handles

Mechanical

Normal Duty Suspension
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr steering cooler
160-amp alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
730-amp maintenance-free battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed long mast antenna

Additional Features

Full floor carpeting-inc: cargo compartment
tie down loops
black windshield
Deep tinted sunscreen glass
Flip-up liftgate glass
Covered cargo storage
Fold away heated pwr mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Accent color license plate brow
Body color fascias
rear reading
Body Color Fender Flares
Molding-inc: bodyside
front/rear courtesy
Driver/front passenger advanced multistage airbags
6400# GVWR
200MM front/213MM rear axles
belt
Enhanced accident response system *Unlocks car doors and activates interior lighting in the event of an accident*
Auxiliary rear 12-volt pwr outlet
Lamps-inc: cargo area
Cargo area-inc: storage net
Short/long arm independent front suspension w/coil springs (2006)
Live axle link-coil rear suspension (2006)
Front & rear stabilizer bars (2006)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

$7,480

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2007 Jeep Commander