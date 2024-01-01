Menu
Roadster, 3.0L V6, leather, climate control, rain  sensing wipers, traction control, fog lamps, anti theft, power group, air, 16 aluminum wheels and lots of fun.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK

111,677 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK

3.0l ROADSTER

2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK

3.0l ROADSTER

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,677KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WDBWK54F18F189040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA2420
  • Mileage 111,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Roadster, 3.0L V6, leather, climate control, rain  sensing wipers, traction control, fog lamps, anti theft, power group, air, 16" aluminum wheels and lots of fun.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK