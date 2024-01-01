Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Audi TTS

175,881 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Audi TTS

2.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi TTS

2.0T

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

  1. 11231594
  2. 11231594
  3. 11231594
  4. 11231594
  5. 11231594
  6. 11231594
  7. 11231594
  8. 11231594
  9. 11231594
  10. 11231594
  11. 11231594
  12. 11231594
  13. 11231594
  14. 11231594
  15. 11231594
  16. 11231594
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN TRUUF38J491016536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Audi TTS 2.0T 175,881 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 26,412 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf Highline *DRIVERS ASSIST* *KEYLESS ENTRY* *VEGAN LEATHER* *SUNROOF* *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volkswagen Golf Highline *DRIVERS ASSIST* *KEYLESS ENTRY* *VEGAN LEATHER* *SUNROOF* *HEATED SEATS* 21,875 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2009 Audi TTS