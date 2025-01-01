$10,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 BMW 3 Series
320i FINANCING AVAILABLE
2012 BMW 3 Series
320i FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,672KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B1C57CFX99584
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H9584
- Mileage 139,672 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS FINANCING AVAILABLE 192,281 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry LE FINANCING AVAILABLE 233,727 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE 200,860 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2012 BMW 3 Series