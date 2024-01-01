Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOCAL, ONE OWNER, RUNS LIKE NEW!  SAFETY PASSED, CLEAN CARFAX</p>

2012 Honda Civic

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1706997320
  2. 1706997325
  3. 1706997329
  4. 1706997332
  5. 1706997337
  6. 1706997342
  7. 1706997347
  8. 1706997352
  9. 1706997357
  10. 1706997362
  11. 1706997367
  12. 1706997372
  13. 1706997377
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E48CH039092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, ONE OWNER, RUNS LIKE NEW!  SAFETY PASSED, CLEAN CARFAX

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Used 2012 Honda Civic for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Honda Civic 220,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Kia Soul 280,000 KM SOLD
Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SXT for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Dodge Magnum SXT 204,000 KM $4,950 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic