2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG 4MATIC 3.0L BlueTEC Diesel, DVD, Only 104k
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 5048
- Mileage 104,794 KM
Vehicle Description
Local BC Diesel Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec with AMG Package and super low km's. Excellent condition and loaded with options.
DVD Entertainment, Front and Rear Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, All of the Power Features, Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Full AMG Sport Package with AMG Alloy Wheels and more.
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $375
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
Vehicle Features
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
