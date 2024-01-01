Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Local BC Diesel Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec with AMG Package and super low kms. Excellent condition and loaded with options. </p> <p>DVD Entertainment, Front and Rear Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, All of the Power Features, Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Full AMG Sport Package with AMG Alloy Wheels and more. </p><br><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p> <p>604-585-1831</p> <p>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. <br /> <br />We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p> <p><br />We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.<br /> <br />What Makes Us Different? <br />All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br /> <br />Administration Fee of $375<br /> <br />Disclaimer: <br />Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br /> <br />B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br />14458 104th Ave. <br />Surrey, BC <br />V3R1L9 <br />DL# 26220 <br /> <br />(604) 585-1831</p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

104,794 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG 4MATIC 3.0L BlueTEC Diesel, DVD, Only 104k

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG 4MATIC 3.0L BlueTEC Diesel, DVD, Only 104k

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 10947203
  2. 10947203
  3. 10947203
  4. 10947203
  5. 10947203
  6. 10947203
  7. 10947203
  8. 10947203
  9. 10947203
  10. 10947203
  11. 10947203
  12. 10947203
  13. 10947203
  14. 10947203
  15. 10947203
  16. 10947203
  17. 10947203
  18. 10947203
  19. 10947203
  20. 10947203
  21. 10947203
  22. 10947203
  23. 10947203
  24. 10947203
  25. 10947203
  26. 10947203
  27. 10947203
  28. 10947203
  29. 10947203
  30. 10947203
  31. 10947203
  32. 10947203
  33. 10947203
  34. 10947203
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,794KM
Used
VIN 4JGBF2FE0CA795048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5048
  • Mileage 104,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Diesel Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec with AMG Package and super low km's. Excellent condition and loaded with options. 


DVD Entertainment, Front and Rear Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, All of the Power Features, Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Full AMG Sport Package with AMG Alloy Wheels and more. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe C250 RWD, Only 129k, Navigation, Leather, Loaded! for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe C250 RWD, Only 129k, Navigation, Leather, Loaded! 129,792 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew, V8, Local, No Accidents, Bluetooth, Clean! for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew, V8, Local, No Accidents, Bluetooth, Clean! 209,042 KM $13,980 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring AWD, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Loaded! for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring AWD, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Loaded! 192,840 KM $7,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class