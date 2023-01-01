$11,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,850
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2014 Ford C-MAX
2014 Ford C-MAX
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,850
+ taxes & licensing
196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10180809
- Stock #: r810
- VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL509950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2