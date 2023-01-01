Menu
2014 Ford C-MAX

196,000 KM

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2014 Ford C-MAX

2014 Ford C-MAX

2014 Ford C-MAX

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10180809
  • Stock #: r810
  • VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL509950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

