$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4x4 Srt8
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4x4 Srt8
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
- Interior Colour Leather w/Preferred Suede - Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Adaptive Criuse Control! Sunroof! The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 SRT8 exemplifies a blend of performance and utility. Powered by a robust 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine, it delivers an impressive 470 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, ensuring exhilarating acceleration and towing capabilities up to 7,200 pounds. Its advanced 4x4 system provides exceptional off-road prowess, complemented by Selec-Track traction control with various modes for tailored driving experiences. The exterior boasts a sporty and aggressive design with aerodynamic enhancements, while the interior offers luxurious amenities such as leather-trimmed seats, a premium sound system, and advanced infotainment options. Safety features include advanced airbags, stability control, and adaptive cruise control, making the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 SRT8 a comprehensive package for enthusiasts seeking both performance and comfort. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916