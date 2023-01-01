$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa
Note SL TECHNOLOGY, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED WITH BCAA MEMBERSHIP!
2014 Nissan Versa
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP3EL375316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW COONDITION WITH ALL POWER OPTIONS, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA, NAVI, H/SEATS, ALLOYS, GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/ BCAA MEMBERSHIP!
Welcome to the Automarket, your community Financing Dealership of "YES". We are featuring an almost new condition Versa Note. This car is as loaded as they come with features like Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Telephone, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, and all Power options.
This is a Local Car with no accident claims and a great service history as per the Carfax. We have also just replaced the Transmission with one from a 29,000km twin vehicle.
Having been fully inspected, we know that the Tires are 50% New with the Snowflake, the Brakes are 80% New in Front and 60% New in the Rear. The oil in the engine and the transmission have been replaced and we have detailed the vehicle for your safety and enjoyment.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
2014 Nissan Versa