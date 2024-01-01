Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

146,323 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ7EM287695

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RT067110B
  • Mileage 146,323 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2014 Volkswagen Jetta