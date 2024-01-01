Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat

237,000 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Highline

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Highline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

237,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWCN7A32EC071557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RS008119A
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2014 Volkswagen Passat