$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Passat
2.0 TDI Highline
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
237,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWCN7A32EC071557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RS008119A
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
