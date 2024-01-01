2015 Honda Accord

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED! </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out! </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>-All vehicles come with a CarFax report. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>- Trade-ins Welcome.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>-Dealer #41643</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: Jost, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>-Stock #H1489</span></p>

2015 Honda Accord

98,928 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

  1. 1707430737
  2. 1707430736
  3. 1707430736
  4. 1707430737
  5. 1707430736
  6. 1707430736
  7. 1707430736
  8. 1707430737
  9. 1707430516
  10. 1707430737
  11. 1707430737
  12. 1707430737
  13. 1707430516
  14. 1707430737
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,928KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR3F99FA801489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!

-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!

-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.

- Trade-ins Welcome.

-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!

-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.

-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.

-Dealer #41643

-Stock #H1489

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV 146,981 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE 120,388 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base 215,455 KM SOLD

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord