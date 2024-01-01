$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Cruise Control
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Cruise Control
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
125,328KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWEG5FL738706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,328 KM
Vehicle Description
In a world of soft-road-only car-based crossovers, the Jeep Wrangler is a tough-as-nails off-road expert, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 125,328 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Removable Top
