$22,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 106,579 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box SLT with a 3.6L V6 engine has several positive attributes:
- LOCAL TRUCK, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, SERVICE RECORDS.
-
Fuel Efficiency: The 3.6L V6 engine offers respectable fuel efficiency for a truck of its size, making it a good choice for those concerned about fuel costs.
-
Versatility: The Quad Cab configuration provides seating for up to six passengers, making it suitable for families or work crews. The 6.4 ft box offers ample cargo space for hauling tools, equipment, or recreational gear.
-
Off-Road Capability: With 4WD capability, the Ram 1500 SLT is well-equipped to handle various terrains and weather conditions. This makes it suitable for off-road adventures or challenging work environments.
-
Comfortable Interior: The SLT trim level typically comes with a range of features designed to enhance comfort and convenience, such as power-adjustable seats, touchscreen infotainment system, and Bluetooth connectivity.
-
Towing Capacity: While the V6 engine might not offer the same towing capacity as some of the larger engine options available for the Ram 1500, it still provides respectable towing capabilities for smaller trailers, boats, or campers - 8,120lbs.
-
Smooth Ride: The Ram 1500 is known for its smooth and comfortable ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension system. This makes it suitable for daily commuting as well as longer road trips.
-
Reliability: Ram trucks are generally known for their durability and reliability, and the 2015 model year is no exception. With proper maintenance, the Ram 1500 SLT can provide years of dependable service.
-
Safety Features: The 2015 Ram 1500 SLT likely comes equipped with a range of safety features, such as airbags, stability control, and available driver assistance technologies, helping to keep occupants safe on the road.
Overall, the 2015 Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box SLT with the 3.6L V6 engine offers a combination of versatility, comfort, and capability that makes it a compelling choice for buyers in the market for a reliable and efficient pickup truck.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Warranty
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Call Dealer
604-496-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123