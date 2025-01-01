$27,688+ taxes & licensing
2016 Acura RDX
Elite at
2016 Acura RDX
Elite at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$27,688
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Diamond (Pearl)
- Interior Colour Ebony Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA06217
- Mileage 93,740 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Acura RDX Elite is equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine producing 279 horsepower, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It features Jewel Eye LED headlights, fog lights, a power moonroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, driver’s seat memory, ambient lighting, and a power tailgate. Advanced safety includes adaptive cruise control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional highlights include remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, navigation system, and a premium audio system. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916