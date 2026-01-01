$20,288+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 428i
xDrive Coupe
2016 BMW 428i
xDrive Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$20,288
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 71,641 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 BMW 428i xDrive Coupe blends sporty performance with premium comfort. Its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivers responsive acceleration, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive for confident handling in all seasons. The sleek coupe design is complemented by alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a refined interior featuring leatherette seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, and power-adjustable front seats. Enjoy Bluetooth connectivity, a premium audio system, USB input, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry with push-button start, and advanced safety features, making every drive comfortable, engaging, and secure. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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