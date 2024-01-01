$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
Hatchback RS
2016 Ford Focus
Hatchback RS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
44,074KM
Used
VIN WF0DP3TH5G4116407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NITROUS BLUE QUAD-COAT
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
2016 Ford Focus