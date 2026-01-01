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2016 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
135,257KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA21GU228083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TH61430A
- Mileage 135,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited Ash Black 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD.
Awards:
* 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards
Reviews:
* Turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel economy; plenty of advanced safety and infotainment features are available; comfortable ride on rough roads. Source: Edmunds
AWD.
Awards:
* 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards
Reviews:
* Turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel economy; plenty of advanced safety and infotainment features are available; comfortable ride on rough roads. Source: Edmunds
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
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604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2016 Hyundai Tucson