2016 Jeep Compass

114,620 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2016 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,620KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10481079
  • Stock #: AA23150
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB6GD594090

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23150
  • Mileage 114,620 KM

Vehicle Description

North Edition sport, 4X4, 2.4L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, power group, air, cd/mp3, fog lights and more.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

