Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8556245
  • Stock #: 1245
  • VIN: JF2GPABC5G8251245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $395

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

2018 Nissan Sentra SV
 26,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester...
 77,000 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 59,000 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory