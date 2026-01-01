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EXTREMELY CLEAN AND IMMACULATE X1. LOCAL SUV AND VERY WELL SERVICED WITH INVOICES. WE OFFER GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY AND IT'S FULLY INSPECTED!<br /><br />Welcome to the auto market, your community dealership of yes. We are offering a spectacular condition Local 2017 BMW X1. Loaded up with all options including Heads Up Display. Carfax shows exceptional service history and it's ready to go.<br /><br />Having been fully inspected We know that the tires are at 90% new on all 4 corners and the brakes still have over 90% in the front and 90% in the rear. We have tested the coolant and the battery as well as change the oil and completed a full detail for your enjoyment and Peace of Mind<br /><br />This stunning BMW is loaded up with just about every single option available in that model year.<br /><br />2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED<br />WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565<br /><br />We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.<br />What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.<br />WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?<br />ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:<br />ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES<br />IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.<br />EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION<br />EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY<br />EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT<br />EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE<br />DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.<br />36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY<br />A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU<br />RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW<br />MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA<br />MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION<br />COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC<br /> This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987<br />

2017 BMW X1

133,000 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 BMW X1

XDRIVE 2.8, IMMACULATE, GREAT FINANCING, INSPECTED W/ FREE WARRANTY!

Watch This Vehicle
14073084

2017 BMW X1

XDRIVE 2.8, IMMACULATE, GREAT FINANCING, INSPECTED W/ FREE WARRANTY!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

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Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C31H5F77349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SUR-28382
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY CLEAN AND IMMACULATE X1. LOCAL SUV AND VERY WELL SERVICED WITH INVOICES. WE OFFER GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY AND IT'S FULLY INSPECTED!

Welcome to the auto market, your community dealership of yes. We are offering a spectacular condition Local 2017 BMW X1. Loaded up with all options including Heads Up Display. Carfax shows exceptional service history and it's ready to go.

Having been fully inspected We know that the tires are at 90% new on all 4 corners and the brakes still have over 90% in the front and 90% in the rear. We have tested the coolant and the battery as well as change the oil and completed a full detail for your enjoyment and Peace of Mind

This stunning BMW is loaded up with just about every single option available in that model year.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-542-XXXX

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604-542-4970

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2017 BMW X1