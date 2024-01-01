Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Experience the unrivalled blend of style and performance in the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback, now available at Langley Chrysler..</span></strong></p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Cherish the unmatchable elegance and high performance of this meticulously engineered ride, with its flawless structure and refined design making it an absolute standout..</span></strong> <br> This used vehicle feels brand new, having not been driven more than 200kms, and boasts a pristine condition that reflects its top-of-the-line quality.. Beneath its sleek exterior lies a dynamic 1.4L 4cyl engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering a seamless driving experience.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>This model is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of sophistication and advanced technology..</span></strong> <br> With features like alloy wheels, a spoiler, and a trip computer, every detail is designed for your comfort and convenience.. Step inside and experience the warmth of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>The lustrous leather upholstery and steering wheel add a touch of luxury, while the illuminated entry and remote keyless entry add a layer of security and ease..</span></strong> <br> The power driver seat ensures maximum comfort, and the 1-touch down feature is a testament to the vehicles user-friendly design.. Safety features are abundant in this model, with everything from ABS brakes, traction control, brake assist, to dual front impact airbags and electronic stability.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>It also comes with a state-of-the-art exterior parking camera rear and tracker system, ensuring your vehicles safety even when you are away..</span></strong> <br> And dont just love your car; love buying it! At Langley Chrysler, we ensure an enjoyable and stress-free car buying experience.. With our Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback, you are not just purchasing a vehicle; you are investing in a lifestyle of elegance, performance, and unparalleled satisfaction.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>So why wait? Drive home the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback today and relish a driving experience like no other..</span></strong> <br> Your journey towards superior driving begins here at Langley Chrysler.. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in exploring the unique features of this magnificent vehicle, ensuring that it perfectly fits your lifestyle and preferences.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>After all, your comfort and satisfaction are our top priority..</span></strong> <br> Come visit us today and let us help you make a choice you will cherish!</p>Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

116,313 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto Leather | Navi | Backup Cam | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto Leather | Navi | Backup Cam | Sunroof

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BF6SMXHS546554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,313 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the unrivalled blend of style and performance in the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback, now available at Langley Chrysler..

Cherish the unmatchable elegance and high performance of this meticulously engineered ride, with its flawless structure and refined design making it an absolute standout..
This used vehicle feels brand new, having not been driven more than 200kms, and boasts a pristine condition that reflects its top-of-the-line quality.. Beneath its sleek exterior lies a dynamic 1.4L 4cyl engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering a seamless driving experience.

This model is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of sophistication and advanced technology..
With features like alloy wheels, a spoiler, and a trip computer, every detail is designed for your comfort and convenience.. Step inside and experience the warmth of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The lustrous leather upholstery and steering wheel add a touch of luxury, while the illuminated entry and remote keyless entry add a layer of security and ease..
The power driver seat ensures maximum comfort, and the 1-touch down feature is a testament to the vehicles user-friendly design.. Safety features are abundant in this model, with everything from ABS brakes, traction control, brake assist, to dual front impact airbags and electronic stability.

It also comes with a state-of-the-art exterior parking camera rear and tracker system, ensuring your vehicles safety even when you are away..
And dont just love your car; love buying it! At Langley Chrysler, we ensure an enjoyable and stress-free car buying experience.. With our Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback, you are not just purchasing a vehicle; you are investing in a lifestyle of elegance, performance, and unparalleled satisfaction.

So why wait? Drive home the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback today and relish a driving experience like no other..
Your journey towards superior driving begins here at Langley Chrysler.. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in exploring the unique features of this magnificent vehicle, ensuring that it perfectly fits your lifestyle and preferences.

After all, your comfort and satisfaction are our top priority..
Come visit us today and let us help you make a choice you will cherish!

Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2019 RAM 3500 Laramie Low KM | Remote Start | Sunroof for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 RAM 3500 Laramie Low KM | Remote Start | Sunroof 81,331 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Leather | Navi | Backup Cam | Sunroof for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Leather | Navi | Backup Cam | Sunroof 116,313 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Laramie Leather | 12” Screen | Backup Cam for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 RAM 3500 Laramie Leather | 12” Screen | Backup Cam 82,229 KM $76,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze