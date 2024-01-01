$17,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier Auto Leather | Navi | Backup Cam | Sunroof
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the unrivalled blend of style and performance in the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback, now available at Langley Chrysler..
Cherish the unmatchable elegance and high performance of this meticulously engineered ride, with its flawless structure and refined design making it an absolute standout..
This used vehicle feels brand new, having not been driven more than 200kms, and boasts a pristine condition that reflects its top-of-the-line quality.. Beneath its sleek exterior lies a dynamic 1.4L 4cyl engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering a seamless driving experience.
This model is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of sophistication and advanced technology..
With features like alloy wheels, a spoiler, and a trip computer, every detail is designed for your comfort and convenience.. Step inside and experience the warmth of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
The lustrous leather upholstery and steering wheel add a touch of luxury, while the illuminated entry and remote keyless entry add a layer of security and ease..
The power driver seat ensures maximum comfort, and the 1-touch down feature is a testament to the vehicles user-friendly design.. Safety features are abundant in this model, with everything from ABS brakes, traction control, brake assist, to dual front impact airbags and electronic stability.
It also comes with a state-of-the-art exterior parking camera rear and tracker system, ensuring your vehicles safety even when you are away..
And dont just love your car; love buying it! At Langley Chrysler, we ensure an enjoyable and stress-free car buying experience.. With our Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback, you are not just purchasing a vehicle; you are investing in a lifestyle of elegance, performance, and unparalleled satisfaction.
So why wait? Drive home the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Hatchback today and relish a driving experience like no other..
Your journey towards superior driving begins here at Langley Chrysler.. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in exploring the unique features of this magnificent vehicle, ensuring that it perfectly fits your lifestyle and preferences.
After all, your comfort and satisfaction are our top priority..
Come visit us today and let us help you make a choice you will cherish!
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
