Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2017 Dodge Journey

154,019 KM

Details

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

+ taxes & licensing

154,019KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCCG4HT566531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
