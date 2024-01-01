$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
2017 Dodge Journey
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,019KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCCG4HT566531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 154,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
