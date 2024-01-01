$17,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
Titanium
2017 Ford Fusion
Titanium
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
115,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D91HR152501
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 115,747 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
2017 Ford Fusion