2017 Ford Fusion

115,747 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium

2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D91HR152501

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2017 Ford Fusion