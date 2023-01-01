Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

56,000 KM

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Sale

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457294
  • Stock #: 1242
  • VIN: JM3KFBCL7H0101242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $495

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

