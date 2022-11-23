Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

76,000 KM

Details Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
Sale

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9387664
  • Stock #: 7985
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT6HS687985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 76,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 84,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 55,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory