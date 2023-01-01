Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

87,949 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
SE 4WD

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,949KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10476171
  • Stock #: AA2311
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL6JC202752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,949 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD is a compact SUV that received positive feedback in several aspects. Here are some of the key positive attributes of this vehicle:

All-Wheel Drive Capability: The 4WD system provides improved traction and stability, making it suitable for various driving conditions, including rain, snow, and light off-road adventures. This feature enhances the vehicle's versatility and performance.

Compact Size: The EcoSport's compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver in urban environments and park in tight spaces. This is advantageous for city dwellers or anyone who values ease of parking.

Fuel Efficiency: Many drivers found the EcoSport SE 4WD to be fuel-efficient, especially in comparison to larger SUVs. The smaller engine size and well-tuned transmission contribute to decent gas mileage for a vehicle in its class.

Comfortable Ride: The interior of the EcoSport is designed for comfort and convenience. Passengers often appreciate the comfortable seats, user-friendly infotainment system, and well-laid-out controls.

Cargo Space: Despite its compact size, the EcoSport offers a surprising amount of cargo space, and the rear seats can be folded down to create even more room. This makes it practical for hauling groceries, luggage, or other cargo.

Modern Technology: The 2018 EcoSport SE 4WD comes equipped with modern tech features, including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration Bluetooth connectivity, and rearview camera.

Affordable Pricing: The EcoSport often comes with a competitive price point in its segment, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

Unique Design: Some drivers appreciate the unique styling of the EcoSport, which sets it apart from more conventional SUVs. Its distinctive front grille and rear-mounted spare tire give it a distinctive appearance.

Reliable Brand: Ford has a reputation for building reliable vehicles, and many owners have reported minimal issues with the 2018 EcoSport SE 4WD, contributing to peace of mind for long-term ownership.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

