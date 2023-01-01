Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong style=font-family: Times New Roman;>2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box 6pass.</strong><br style=font-family: Times New Roman; /><strong style=font-family: Times New Roman;>DETAILS</strong></p><ul><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Bodystyle: Crew Cab Pickup - Short Bed</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Engine: 3.5L, Twin Turbo, Port/Direct Injection, Regular Unleaded V-6 , 375HP</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Transmission: 10spd Automatic w/OD</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Exterior Colour: White</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Interior Colour: Light grey</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Kilometres: 170,011km</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>VIN: 1FTFW1EG4JKF46777</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Stock: AA23135</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Local, one owner, no accidents, all service records</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Fuel Economy: 13.8L/100km city, 10.2L/100km hwy</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>HD Shock Absorbers, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Auto Locking Hubs, Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs,4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake. Maximum Trailering Capacity: 13,000lbs</li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Th</span>e 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box with a 3.5L, V6, Twin Turbo-Ecoboost engine and 10-speed  transmission has several positive attributes:</span></span></span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Powerful Engine:</strong></span> The 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo Ecoboost engine provides strong and efficient performance. The twin-turbo setup enhances power delivery and responsiveness.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Versatile Transmission:</strong></span> The 10-speed transmission offers smooth shifting, which contributes to improved fuel efficiency and overall driving experience. It allows the engine to operate at optimal RPM levels for various driving conditions.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>4WD Capability:</strong></span> The 4WD system enhances the F-150s off-road capabilities and provides better traction in challenging road conditions, making it suitable for a variety of environments.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Spacious SuperCrew Cabin:</strong></span> The SuperCrew configuration offers a spacious and comfortable interior, making it a great choice for families or those who frequently transport passengers.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Generous Cargo Bed:</strong></span> The 5.5 cargo bed provides a good balance between bed length and overall vehicle maneuverability. Its practical for hauling various types of cargo.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Towing Capacity:</strong></span> This F-150 is known for its impressive towing capacity of 13,000 lbs, making it suitable for hauling trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Modern Features:</strong></span> The 2018 model comes equipped with modern features and technology, such as infotainment systems, connectivity options, and advanced safety features.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Solid Build Quality:</strong></span> Ford is renowned for producing trucks with durable and robust build quality. The F-150 is no exception, offering a reliable platform with a reputation for longevity.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Comfortable Ride:</strong></span> Despite its rugged capabilities, the F-150 provides a comfortable and smooth ride, making it suitable for both daily commuting and long-distance travel.</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></li><li><span style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Strong Resale Value:</strong></span> Ford F-150s tend to hold their value well over time, which can be advantageous when it comes to resale or trade-in value.</span></li></ul>

2018 Ford F-150

170,011 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

  1. 1703205831
  2. 1703205834
  3. 1703205837
  4. 1703205840
  5. 1703205843
  6. 1703205847
  7. 1703205850
  8. 1703205853
  9. 1703205856
  10. 1703205860
  11. 1703205863
  12. 1703205866
  13. 1703205869
  14. 1703205872
  15. 1703205875
  16. 1703205879
  17. 1703205883
  18. 1703205886
  19. 1703205889
  20. 1703205892
  21. 1703205895
  22. 1703205898
  23. 1703205901
  24. 1703205905
  25. 1703207494
  26. 1703207494
  27. 1703207494
  28. 1703207494
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,011KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG4JKF46777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,011 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 6pass.
DETAILS

  • Bodystyle: Crew Cab Pickup - Short Bed
  • Engine: 3.5L, Twin Turbo, Port/Direct Injection, Regular Unleaded V-6 , 375HP
  • Transmission: 10spd Automatic w/OD
  • Exterior Colour: White
  • Interior Colour: Light grey
  • Kilometres: 170,011km
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG4JKF46777
  • Stock: AA23135
  • Local, one owner, no accidents, all service records
  • Fuel Economy: 13.8L/100km city, 10.2L/100km hwy
  • HD Shock Absorbers, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Auto Locking Hubs, Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs,4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake. Maximum Trailering Capacity: 13,000lbs
  • The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box with a 3.5L, V6, Twin Turbo-Ecoboost engine and 10-speed  transmission has several positive attributes:
  •  
  • Powerful Engine: The 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo Ecoboost engine provides strong and efficient performance. The twin-turbo setup enhances power delivery and responsiveness.
  •  
  • Versatile Transmission: The 10-speed transmission offers smooth shifting, which contributes to improved fuel efficiency and overall driving experience. It allows the engine to operate at optimal RPM levels for various driving conditions.
  •  
  • 4WD Capability: The 4WD system enhances the F-150's off-road capabilities and provides better traction in challenging road conditions, making it suitable for a variety of environments.
  •  
  • Spacious SuperCrew Cabin: The SuperCrew configuration offers a spacious and comfortable interior, making it a great choice for families or those who frequently transport passengers.
  •  
  • Generous Cargo Bed: The 5.5' cargo bed provides a good balance between bed length and overall vehicle maneuverability. It's practical for hauling various types of cargo.
  •  
  • Towing Capacity: This F-150 is known for its impressive towing capacity of 13,000 lbs, making it suitable for hauling trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles.
  •  
  • Modern Features: The 2018 model comes equipped with modern features and technology, such as infotainment systems, connectivity options, and advanced safety features.
  •  
  • Solid Build Quality: Ford is renowned for producing trucks with durable and robust build quality. The F-150 is no exception, offering a reliable platform with a reputation for longevity.
  •  
  • Comfortable Ride: Despite its rugged capabilities, the F-150 provides a comfortable and smooth ride, making it suitable for both daily commuting and long-distance travel.
  •  
  • Strong Resale Value: Ford F-150s tend to hold their value well over time, which can be advantageous when it comes to resale or trade-in value.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 170,011 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Boat Other CROWNLINE 215SS for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Boat Other CROWNLINE 215SS 0 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 185,313 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150