$30,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,011KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG4JKF46777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 170,011 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 6pass.
DETAILS
- Bodystyle: Crew Cab Pickup - Short Bed
- Engine: 3.5L, Twin Turbo, Port/Direct Injection, Regular Unleaded V-6 , 375HP
- Transmission: 10spd Automatic w/OD
- Exterior Colour: White
- Interior Colour: Light grey
- Kilometres: 170,011km
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG4JKF46777
- Stock: AA23135
- Local, one owner, no accidents, all service records
- Fuel Economy: 13.8L/100km city, 10.2L/100km hwy
- HD Shock Absorbers, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Auto Locking Hubs, Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs,4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake. Maximum Trailering Capacity: 13,000lbs
- The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box with a 3.5L, V6, Twin Turbo-Ecoboost engine and 10-speed transmission has several positive attributes:
- Powerful Engine: The 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo Ecoboost engine provides strong and efficient performance. The twin-turbo setup enhances power delivery and responsiveness.
- Versatile Transmission: The 10-speed transmission offers smooth shifting, which contributes to improved fuel efficiency and overall driving experience. It allows the engine to operate at optimal RPM levels for various driving conditions.
-
- 4WD Capability: The 4WD system enhances the F-150's off-road capabilities and provides better traction in challenging road conditions, making it suitable for a variety of environments.
-
- Spacious SuperCrew Cabin: The SuperCrew configuration offers a spacious and comfortable interior, making it a great choice for families or those who frequently transport passengers.
-
- Generous Cargo Bed: The 5.5' cargo bed provides a good balance between bed length and overall vehicle maneuverability. It's practical for hauling various types of cargo.
-
- Towing Capacity: This F-150 is known for its impressive towing capacity of 13,000 lbs, making it suitable for hauling trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles.
-
- Modern Features: The 2018 model comes equipped with modern features and technology, such as infotainment systems, connectivity options, and advanced safety features.
-
- Solid Build Quality: Ford is renowned for producing trucks with durable and robust build quality. The F-150 is no exception, offering a reliable platform with a reputation for longevity.
-
- Comfortable Ride: Despite its rugged capabilities, the F-150 provides a comfortable and smooth ride, making it suitable for both daily commuting and long-distance travel.
-
- Strong Resale Value: Ford F-150s tend to hold their value well over time, which can be advantageous when it comes to resale or trade-in value.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
