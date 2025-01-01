Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE with CVT combines efficiency and comfort with a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission for smooth, responsive driving. Inside, a spacious five-seat cabin offers premium cloth upholstery, heated front seats, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatility. Technology includes a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Safety is enhanced with the Honda Sensing suite, featuring adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and road departure mitigation. A multi-angle rearview camera completes this well-rounded, practical sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Honda Civic

110,897 KM

Details Description

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13320074

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13320074
  2. 13320074
  3. 13320074
  4. 13320074
  5. 13320074
  6. 13320074
  7. 13320074
  8. 13320074
  9. 13320074
  10. 13320074
  11. 13320074
  12. 13320074
  13. 13320074
  14. 13320074
  15. 13320074
  16. 13320074
  17. 13320074
  18. 13320074
  19. 13320074
  20. 13320074
  21. 13320074
  22. 13320074
  23. 13320074
  24. 13320074
Contact Seller

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,897KM
VIN 2HGFC2F65JH030473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA30473
  • Mileage 110,897 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE with CVT combines efficiency and comfort with a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission for smooth, responsive driving. Inside, a spacious five-seat cabin offers premium cloth upholstery, heated front seats, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatility. Technology includes a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Safety is enhanced with the Honda Sensing suite, featuring adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and road departure mitigation. A multi-angle rearview camera completes this well-rounded, practical sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID 5,719 KM $99,798 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Lexus IS 350 AWD 180,060 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass 7,780 KM $79,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Honda Civic