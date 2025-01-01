$22,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan SE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA30473
- Mileage 110,897 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE with CVT combines efficiency and comfort with a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission for smooth, responsive driving. Inside, a spacious five-seat cabin offers premium cloth upholstery, heated front seats, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatility. Technology includes a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Safety is enhanced with the Honda Sensing suite, featuring adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and road departure mitigation. A multi-angle rearview camera completes this well-rounded, practical sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
