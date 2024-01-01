Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

107,998 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF0JU573245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

2018 Hyundai Elantra