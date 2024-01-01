$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
107,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF0JU573245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 107,998 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-XXXX(click to show)
