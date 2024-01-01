Menu
New Tires! New Brakes Front and Rear! Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! The 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 North boasts rugged capability fused with modern comforts. Its 4x4 drivetrain ensures exceptional off-road performance, navigating diverse terrains effortlessly. Powered by a robust engine, it delivers ample horsepower and torque for both on-road and off-road adventures. The North trim offers a blend of functionality and style, with sleek exterior design elements and a spacious, well-appointed interior. Advanced technology features include a user-friendly infotainment system, smartphone integration, and driver-assist technologies for enhanced safety and convenience. With its versatile performance and refined amenities, the 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 North excels as a reliable companion for exploring the great outdoors with comfort and confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Jeep Cherokee

83,010 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 North

2018 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 North

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,010KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMCX8JD585349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
  • Interior Colour Premium Cloth - Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

