$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10357155
- Stock #: AA23132
- VIN: SALYM2RV0JA714149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA23132
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, 3.0L Supercharged V6, 8 spd auto, 4WD, remote entry, remote start, leather, 20 way pwr heated cooled front seats, seat massage, navigation, panoramic roof, rain sensing wipers, bluetooth, reverse sensing, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist, lane depart warning, auto parking sys, hands free liftgate, active suspension, air suspension, LED h/lights, 20" aluminum wheels and much more to offer you.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.