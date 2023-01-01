2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10357155

Stock #: AA23132

VIN: SALYM2RV0JA714149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System Seating Leather Seats Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Automatic Parking

