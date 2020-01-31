Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio

Apple CarPlay Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.