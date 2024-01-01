Menu
<p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695</p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9</p>

2019 Ford F-150

84,000 KM

Details

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Sale

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB2KFC70979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2019 Ford F-150