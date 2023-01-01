2019 Hyundai Elantra

$22,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 2 4 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9989243

9989243 Stock #: M3764

M3764 VIN: KMHH35LE3KU111440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 55,249 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.