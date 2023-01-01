Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

55,249 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

55,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9989243
  • Stock #: M3764
  • VIN: KMHH35LE3KU111440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred Black 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Back to Top

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

