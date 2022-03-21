$24,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2019 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab Midnight Edition Long Bed 4x4 Auto
Location
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8952574
- Stock #: 6163
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV3KN716163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9