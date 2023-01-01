$34,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Leaf
SV - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
69,510KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Long before notable companies promised EV motoring for the masses, the Nissan Leaf was quietly offering just that. This exciting EV offers an extremely comfortable ride and an aggressive regenerative braking mode that offers the convenience of one-pedal driving. A spacious cabin with room for plenty of cargo makes the 2019 Leaf a well-rounded electric vehicle with every-day usability. If you want to take the plunge into the world of EVs, this Nissan Leaf is the perfect car.This hatchback has 69,510 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our LEAF's trim level is SV. This Nissan Leaf SV is generously equipped with an upgraded electric motor, dazzling LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams, a vivid 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation and SiriusXM, heated and power-adjustable front bucket seats with lumbar adjustment, piano black and chrome interior inserts, proximity keyless entry with push to start, automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Safety features include blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, and a rearview camera with dynamic guide-lines. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar and 4-way manual front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P215/50R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
8.19 Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 35 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 40 kWh Capacity
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Electric Vehicle
