2019 Nissan Leaf

$34,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 5 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9709483

9709483 Stock #: N587975A

N587975A VIN: 1N4AZ1CP4KC301600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,510 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Immobilizer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Automatic Air Conditioning Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar and 4-way manual front passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Comfort Climate Control Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P215/50R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Convenience Proximity Key Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Single Reduction Gear Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor 8.19 Axle Ratio Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 35 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 40 kWh Capacity Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Forward Collision Warning Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) ProPILOT ASSIST Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Electric Vehicle

