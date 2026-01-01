$16,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
136,345KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV5KC742209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing>
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 Nissan Rogue