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2019 Nissan Rogue

136,345 KM

Details Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14074116

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

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Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
136,345KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV5KC742209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,345 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-9156

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$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2019 Nissan Rogue