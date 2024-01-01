$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
4-Door Sedan LE 8A
2019 Toyota Camry
4-Door Sedan LE 8A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! No Accidents! The 2019 Toyota Camry LE offers a blend of comfort, efficiency, and reliability. Equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth driving experience with ample power. Its spacious interior accommodates five passengers comfortably, with supportive seats and user-friendly controls. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense P, which includes pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert. The LE trim also boasts a standard infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system. With its solid build quality and renowned reputation, the Camry LE is a dependable choice for daily commuting. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916