Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! No Accidents! The 2019 Toyota Camry LE offers a blend of comfort, efficiency, and reliability. Equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth driving experience with ample power. Its spacious interior accommodates five passengers comfortably, with supportive seats and user-friendly controls. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense P, which includes pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert. The LE trim also boasts a standard infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system. With its solid build quality and renowned reputation, the Camry LE is a dependable choice for daily commuting. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2019 Toyota Camry

36,503 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan LE 8A

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan LE 8A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11157250
  2. 11157250
  3. 11157250
  4. 11157250
  5. 11157250
  6. 11157250
  7. 11157250
  8. 11157250
  9. 11157250
  10. 11157250
  11. 11157250
  12. 11157250
  13. 11157250
  14. 11157250
  15. 11157250
  16. 11157250
  17. 11157250
  18. 11157250
  19. 11157250
  20. 11157250
  21. 11157250
  22. 11157250
  23. 11157250
  24. 11157250
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
36,503KM
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK2KU761850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! No Accidents! The 2019 Toyota Camry LE offers a blend of comfort, efficiency, and reliability. Equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth driving experience with ample power. Its spacious interior accommodates five passengers comfortably, with supportive seats and user-friendly controls. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense P, which includes pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert. The LE trim also boasts a standard infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system. With its solid build quality and renowned reputation, the Camry LE is a dependable choice for daily commuting. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport 6sp for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport 6sp 3,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Reg Cab 5.7 for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Reg Cab 5.7 321,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Camry SE 26,841 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry