2020 Audi Q7
55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2020 Audi Q7
55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 50,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! New Brake Fluid! One Owner! The 2020 Audi Q7 3.0T Quattro boasts a potent 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, delivering 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, ensuring brisk acceleration and confident passing power. Its Quattro all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional traction and stability in various road conditions. The luxurious interior accommodates up to seven passengers with ample headroom and legroom, while premium materials and craftsmanship exude sophistication. Cutting-edge technology abounds, including a dual touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, virtual cockpit display, and advanced driver-assistance features for enhanced safety. Its sleek exterior design combines elegance with athleticism, showcasing Audi's signature styling cues and attention to detail. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
