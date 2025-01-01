$30,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UADA27052
- Mileage 90,802 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4WD is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 190 horsepower, paired with a CVT and Honda’s Real-Time All-Wheel Drive system. It features 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 7-inch display audio system. The cabin includes an Easy-Fold 60/40 split rear seat for versatile cargo space. Standard safety features include the Honda Sensing suite with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road departure warning. Additional highlights include an electric parking brake with brake-hold, Eco Assist system, and a multi-angle rearview camera for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
