$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
Power Wagon - Skid Plates
2020 RAM 2500
Power Wagon - Skid Plates
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,107KM
Used
VIN 3C6TR5EJ5LG202101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,107 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 2500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2020 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
This 2020 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 69,107 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. Upgrading to this ultra capable Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a great choice as it comes well equipped with an exclusive Power Wagon front grille, durable powder-coated bumpers, wider fender flares, unique aluminum wheels, special embossed seats and a power driver seat. It also has an electronic locking differential for unmatched off-road capability, skid plates, power heated trailer mirrors, a great sound system with a larger 8.4 inch touchscreen and wireless streaming audio, LED headlamps and fog lights, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver, a rear view camera and a heavy duty off-road suspension that is designed to handle whatever you put in front of it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Siriusxm, Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Push Button Start
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Off-Road Package
SiriusXM
Cargo Box Lights
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2020 RAM 2500