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<p>2021 Hino L7 5 Ton</p><p>143,493km </p><p>Hino Motor <br>Allison | Automatic Transmission <br><br>12,000 Front <br><br>21,000 Rear <br><br>5.57 Ratio<br><br>271 Wheelbase</p><p>Hydraulic Breaks <br><br>26 ft Box<br><br>Aluminum Maxon Tailgate</p>

2021 Hino L7

143,493 KM

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+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Hino L7

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14170537

2021 Hino L7

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

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  2. 1779900350813
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  5. 1779900352293
  6. 1779900352788
  7. 1779900353298
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  9. 1779900354875
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Used
143,493KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 143,493 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Hino L7 5 Ton

143,493km 

Hino Motor 
Allison | Automatic Transmission

12,000 Front

21,000 Rear

5.57 Ratio

271 Wheelbase

Hydraulic Breaks

26 ft Box

Aluminum Maxon Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

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604-239-XXXX

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604-239-4455

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+ taxes & licensing>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2021 Hino L7