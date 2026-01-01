$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hino L7
2021 Hino L7
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
143,493KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 143,493 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Hino L7 5 Ton
143,493km
Hino Motor
Allison | Automatic Transmission
12,000 Front
21,000 Rear
5.57 Ratio
271 Wheelbase
Hydraulic Breaks
26 ft Box
Aluminum Maxon Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
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604-239-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
604-239-GILL(4455)
2021 Hino L7