2021 Kia NIRO

38,436 KM

Details

$51,787

+ tax & licensing
$51,787

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Kia NIRO

2021 Kia NIRO

EV SX Touring

2021 Kia NIRO

EV SX Touring

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$51,787

+ taxes & licensing

38,436KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542155
  • Stock #: 24UTNA89791
  • VIN: KNDCE3LG3M5089791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Interstellar Grey (MET)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 38,436 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

