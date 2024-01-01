$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,508 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! Low Kilometers! One Owner! Navigation! The 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD boasts a compelling blend of performance, comfort, and technology. Equipped with a responsive 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, it delivers ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction in various road conditions. Inside, the luxurious interior features premium materials and advanced amenities, including heated leather seats, a Bose sound system, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Safety is prioritized with features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. With its sleek design and refined driving dynamics, the CX-5 GT AWD offers a compelling driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
