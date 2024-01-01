$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,645KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AJVAWXMU602141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,645 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and superb engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 61,645 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RVR's trim level is SE AWC. Upgrading to this confident RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, all?wheel control, supportive heated front seats, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features LED headlights, include electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 61,645 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RVR's trim level is SE AWC. Upgrading to this confident RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, all?wheel control, supportive heated front seats, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features LED headlights, include electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Sunroof - Touch Screen 126,310 KM $15,816 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium AWD - Navigation 89,574 KM $21,733 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte5 GT - Sunroof - Sport Seats - Heated Seats 28,208 KM $26,298 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Mitsubishi RVR