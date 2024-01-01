Menu
Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and superb engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today. 

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 61,645 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. 

Our RVRs trim level is SE AWC. Upgrading to this confident RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, all?wheel control, supportive heated front seats, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features LED headlights, include electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry. 

Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. 

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754

Details Description Features

Location

61,645KM
Used
VIN JA4AJVAWXMU602141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and superb engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 61,645 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RVR's trim level is SE AWC. Upgrading to this confident RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, all?wheel control, supportive heated front seats, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features LED headlights, include electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

604-531-XXXX

