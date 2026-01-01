Menu
2021 RAM 1500

128,318 KM

Details Features

$47,498

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Limited

13510598

2021 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$47,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,318KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHM6MN725689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T150345A
  • Mileage 128,318 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2021 RAM 1500