$37,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
94,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT1MS501024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31170A
- Mileage 94,281 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing>
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 RAM 1500 Classic