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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

94,281 KM

Details Features

$37,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14074113

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

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Contact Seller

$37,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
94,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT1MS501024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31170A
  • Mileage 94,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-9156

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$37,499

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 RAM 1500 Classic