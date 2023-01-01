2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9782854

9782854 Stock #: 6716

6716 VIN: JF2GTAPC6M8676716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.